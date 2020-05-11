Large fire in Fort Smith injures at least one

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Fire Department is currently working a large fire near Jenny Lind Road.

Aric Mitchell said the call came into police as a house fire with a possible active shooter but once on the scene, it didn’t seem to be valid at this time.

The Fort Smith Battalion Chief said once fire units arrived on the scene, they had to wait for at least 5 minutes while the house burned while police cleared the scene before they could start putting out the fire.

A woman suffered burns from the fire, according to the battalion chief.

Mitchell said there is a joint investigation with police and fire marshal.