Large fire in Fort Smith injures at least one

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Fire Department is currently working a large fire near Jenny Lind Road.

Aric Mitchell said the call came into police as a house fire with a possible active shooter but once on the scene, it didn’t seem to be valid at this time. 

The Fort Smith Battalion Chief said once fire units arrived on the scene, they had to wait for at least 5 minutes while the house burned while police cleared the scene before they could start putting out the fire.

A woman suffered burns from the fire, according to the battalion chief.

Mitchell said there is a joint investigation with police and fire marshal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers