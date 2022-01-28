FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith EMS and Central EMS here in Fayetteville both say they’re seeing a significant increase in the number of calls for emergency services.

The Assistant Chief for Central EMS says this couple with not having beds for patients when they get to the hospital has increased response times.

It seems that they often have to wait in the truck until one becomes available.

“All the patients that they are trying to take care of that we are trying to take care of that have to go there. That’s a challenge to make sure they have a place to go in a room to be in,” says Steve Harrison with Central EMS.

“When we spend more time at the hospital, it’s more time than our system is designed for, so it slows down the system and takes ambulances out of service,” says Tim Hearn with Fort Smith EMS.