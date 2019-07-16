Largest book store in region celebrates 20 years with family-friendly event

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — What was a garage 20 years ago is now the home of more than 1 million books and in celebration of being part of Northwest Arkansas for two decades, an event is planned and everyone is invited.

Those at Once Upon a Time Books, Tontitown at 462 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. will host the celebration Friday and Saturday July 19-20 betwen 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to attend. Family-friendly activities and food will be provided. Those who attend are also encouraged to check out the massive collection of books.

Also, Richard Knaak, who is a New York Times and USA Today best-selling author will be at the event for a book signing.

The store is the largest bookstore in the region.