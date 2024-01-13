LARUE, Ark. (KFTA/KNWA) — Julie Dorsey-Smith was in Fayetteville when the storms hit her and her husband’s lake house in Larue.

“As you can see it’s pretty bad,” said Dorsey-Smith.

Their neighbor was the first to tell them about the damage.

“He let us know there was utter devastation as you can see. He said your dock is flipped upside down,” said Dorsey-Smith.

The storms were so strong they destroyed the dock and boats.

“The sea anchor, it was thrown,” said Dorsey-Smith. “So, obviously that’s what holds our dock down the thousand-pound sea anchor. And it was thrown all the way to the front of the dock and flipped it over.”

Despite the destruction, Dorsey-Smith says it’s been great to see neighbors supporting one another.

“That’s kind of the cool part about a tragedy is you actually get to see so much good in people and so many people have showed up today,” said Dorsey-Smith.

Now she is getting prepared for another round of snow.

“Where there is windows where things have been knocked out and making sure those are tarped over,” said Dorsey-Smith. “And our neighbors are doing the same. Their roof they just finished their house a couple of months ago…their roof is off so they are doing to same thing.”

According to Dorsey-Smith, people have already reached out offering their docks or boats for her family to use. She says she’s just grateful that none of her neighbors were hurt.

That’s all that really matters honestly,” said Dorsey-Smith. “I mean material things are just material things. You can’t take them with you. That’s why you pray a lot and ask God that he’s got it.”