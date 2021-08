Las Vegas Raiders play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The team says the policy will take effect for the first regular season home game on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

The Raiders implemented the change in accord with new directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.