Last day of early voting- Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The general election is one day away and today is the last day to cast your ballot early.

If you’re registered to vote in Washington County, the courthouse is the only place you’ll be able to vote early.

Washington County Election Commissioner, Jennifer Price, said over 50% of registered voters have already cast their ballots for the 2020 election, whether that’s by voting early or by voting absentee.

While half of voters have already voted, Price said election officials have stepped up their preparations for Election Day Tuesday.

“The turnout has been phenomenal, we are well over numbers that we saw in 2016,” Price said. “But we’ve started delivering to our election day sights and starting just making sure that we’re ready for any number of voters that show up on election day.”

If you are coming to vote early Monday, the doors open at 8:00 Monday morning and close at 6:00 that night.