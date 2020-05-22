"Whatever you were able to do, thank you. The district is very thankful for that."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday (May 22) would have been the last day of school for Northwest Arkansas students.

Rick Schaeffer, communications director for the Springdale Public School District said learning from home went about as well as expected.

He said while there were difficulties with not having classroom instruction, teachers were in constant communication with students to give them the help they needed.

Schaeffer said all students’ AMI work should be turned in Friday, after which staff can truly gauge how students did.

“We know there are some kids that have absolutely flown with this. They’ve done well,” Schaeffer said. “Some have done exactly what is expected, and some have not. We know that’s a realism, and that’s what we’re going to face when we come back in the fall.”

Schaeffer said students will take MAP tests to find out just where they are in their learning next school year.

Many parents may have worried about the child’s progress over the past few weeks. Schaeffer said while academics are important, family health should be the top priority. He suggested helping kids getting kids caught up in other ways during the summer.

“Get them reading. Do whatever you can,” Schaeffer said. “Don’t stress on what they weren’t able to do. Parents have enough stress right now. That’s one of our concerns right now. Many of them were laid off or on furlough. They’re sitting there wondering what they’re going to eat, much less how they’re kids going to keep up on AMI. So whatever you were able to do, thank you. The district is very thankful for that.”

Schaeffer said he doesn’t know if there will be opportunities for summer school this year, but said there will be online materials for kids that need it.