ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — April 30 is the last day to participate in a local nonprofit’s month-long diaper drive.

The diapers collected throughout April will be used all year long in Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas‘ program benefitting young families.

The parenting program is called Healthy Families of Benton County. It supports at-risk teens and young parents ages 12-24 with weekly at-home visits.

The program offers child development screenings, nutrition guidance and gives them judgment-free mentors for parenting questions. Child Care Aware said during the visits, Healthy Families of Benton County provides the families with toys and diapers until their kids are three-years-old.

To support this effort, you can find their Amazon and Walmart wishlists to buy diapers online and be sent to the drive here. You can also find its full list of drop-off locations here.