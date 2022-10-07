LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Local fire departments responded to a massive fire at Latco Truss Warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas.

The owner of Latco Truss Warehouse Todd Hamilton says this fire all happened in a blink of an eye.

“They grabbed fire extinguishers and went back out to the building, and it was already too late, it was just that quick; I mean five minutes, and it was completely engulfed,” –said, Hamilton.

Hamilton says after seeing parts of the warehouse continue to burst into flames, he called the Lincoln fire department to get involved.

“Crews set up and started putting water on the fire we have contained now, and it did not extend to the other two main buildings,” –said, Fire chief Thomas Pinder.

Hamilton says parts of the warehouse were destroyed but is thankful that no lives were lost.

“It was close enough to the building and you know, there’s a 1,000-gallon propane tank right next to it, so you know that everybody was a little concerned about that, so we just evacuated the building and went all the way out front,” –said, Hamilton.