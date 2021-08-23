Lavaca man speaks out after being accused of stealing more than $42 million in false claims during COVID-19 pandemic

LAVACA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lavaca man accused of stealing more than $42 million in false claims during the pandemic speaks out saying the accusations are false.

Billy Taylor was charged May 25 with health care fraud. The FBI raided his home in an investigation.

Standing in front of Blue Cross Blue Shield on August 23, Taylor accused the healthcare giant of corruption, and said the federal government is smearing his name.

“One of the stipulations in this thing stated that I cannot be involved in healthcare or view protected health information,” Taylor said. “I feel like that’s a complete violation of my constitutional rights seeing as they’re charging me with things that have to do with claims.”

The FBI says Taylor used his companies, two testing labs, to submit fraudulent claims for urine drug tests and other lab tests.