LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lavaca man claimed a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 on his birthday.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Randall Overbey claimed the winning ticket on Jan. 5 and bought it at Casey’s on 601 W. Main Street in Lavaca. The winning numbers were 7, 9, 12, 31, and 62.

Overbey matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. Since he bought the Power Play option, he doubled his prize to $100,000.

“I was at work when I checked my ticket, so my boss was the first to find out about my win. We

compared the winning numbers on the lottery’s website to my ticket. After confirming that I

won, he asked if I was planning to go home for the day,” Overbey said. “I didn’t go home, and although the year just started, I decided to take off today to claim my

prize.”

The release says Overby plans to go on vacation with his wife and winnings.