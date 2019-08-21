Law enforcement agencies launch joint effort against distracted driving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Law enforcement agencies in Washington County launched a joint effort Wednesday to emphasize driver safety.

The Washington County Sheriffs Office and the Fayetteville Police Department were specifically looking for drivers distracted on the roads.

The iniative was created to encourge drivers to keep their eyes on where they’re going instead of down on their phones.

During the patrol through Fayetteville, Officer Matthew Zimmermann said while he’s looking for distracted driving, his team is also on alert for things like speeding and not wearing a seat belt.

Only 30 minutes into the drive, he pulled over two people for breaking the law.

He said, “Just having our presence out here all over the city, sitting at different locations on the side of the road makes people pay attention a little bit more.”

The mobilization ended at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but it is always illegal to text and drive, in any capacity.