Law enforcement fatally shoots Arkansas man in Kansas

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement officers shot and killed an Arkansas man who they say shot at officers during a chase.

The KBI says 32-year-old Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, died in the shooting Friday in southeast Kansas.

The chase began after a victim reported being robbed in Coffeyville. The KBI says a passenger in the minivan fired at officers during a chase involving the Kansas Highway Patrol and Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

A patrol officer shot Jordan when he eventually got out of the van.

The driver of the minivan, a 26-year-old Coffeyville woman, was arrested on charged related to the robbery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers