Law enforcement investigating homicide after body found in field in Benton County

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Sheriff deputies along with Tontitown police, and Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a field in Benton County.

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins and Sheriff Shawn Holloway with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement are investigating the death of Lester Salcedo, 27.

Salcedo’s body was found in a field near Osage Mills Baptist Fellowship, 10632 Mill Dam Road.

Law enforcement say Miguel Vega, 39, is a person of interest. As of now, Vega is not a suspect or being charged.

According to law enforcement, Vega knew Salcedo. He is currently being held at Washington County Jail on unrelated charges.

