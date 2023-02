SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spiro police shoot a man on Feb. 9 after he allegedly fired at the department’s chief.

According to the Spiro Police Department, officers responded to a Harp’s for reports of a man, Damon Henderson, brandishing a gun.

Police say Henderson fired at the police chief who was on the scene before running away. The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office says police fired back and struck Henderson in the stomach.

As of 3:40 p.m., Henderson is being treated for his gunshot wound.