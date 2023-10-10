WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Law enforcement is looking for a missing teen out of Washington County who was last seen on October 9.

According to Arkansas State Police, Payton William Seamster, 16, was last seen around 11:45 p.m. at 16339 Blue Mountain Road in Prairie Grove.

ASP says Seamster has blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He may be traveling in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup.

If anyone has any information on Seamster’s whereabouts, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.