Law enforcement meets for 2019 Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association Summer Conference

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Law enforcement from across the state met Monday in the second day of this year’s Arkansas Sheriff’s Association Summer Conference.

During the event, sheriffs and deputies walked around and observed high-tech police gear and vendors before dining and listening to speeches. The guest speaker was U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, who spoke about his appreciation for law enforcement.

“I’m here in Northwest Arkansas today to speak to the Arkansas Sheriffs’ Association to thank them for what they do to keep our country safe,” Cotton said. “We just lost Sheriff Deputy Mike Stephen in Stone County just last month, not three weeks ago.”

Stephen, who was shot to death, was honored throughout the day in speeches, and a statement from his office was read on stage.

The conference started Sunday and will continue through August 7.