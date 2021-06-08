Lawmakers, business leaders talk future of economy in Northwest Arkansas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Congressman Steve Womack

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local Axios reporters hosted a discussion today about the future of Northwest Arkansas’ economy.

Republican Rep. Steve Womack, Runway Group co-founder Steuart Walton and University of Arkansas economist Mervin Jebaraj all chimed in.

Growth was a central topic, and Womack says the pandemic did not change that.

He says new infrastructure may be in the works down the line.

“I-49 may not be acceptable as our major north-south artery,” Womack said. “We may have to go out on the west side of Benton County and Wash County and come up with a sort of a western beltway over there.”

Guests also talked about how workplaces returning to normal will also impact the local economy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers