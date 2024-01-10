FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Legislature’s Education Committee met on Tuesday to discuss concerns for the Bentonville Schools affordable housing proposal.

The district proposed donating nine acres of land, part of the high school campus. The land would go to the local nonprofit, Execellerate Foundation, to build and manage affordable housing.

“The pipeline is getting smaller. And so really, this was an attempt to address that situation,” said Dr. Debbie Jones, superintendent for Bentonville Schools.

The proposal would allow teachers, staff, such as custodians and cafeteria workers, and single families to live there under rental assistance. The meeting was initiated after, State Sen. Joshua Bryant of District 32 heard concerns from colleagues about the proposal.

“As I started to discuss the proposed donation with my colleagues, I saw a bunch of eyebrows raised and so I thought, well, we better start looking at this,” said Bryant.

Concerns rose from lawmakers worried about how housing and education might conflict and how taxpayer dollars play a role and safety.

“The liability to the school that potentially could be created here if, God forbid, something happened in one of those apartments,” said the lawmaker.

Bryant says when he brought the discussion to the committee, he had one goal in mind: to make sure the board had a fair view of the proposal.

“They appreciate the concepts. They appreciate the proactive approach. But, they also agree that I think it’s a stretch,” said Bryant.

After having the discussion, he feels there are still mixed feelings from him and others on the committee.

“It’s a stretch to make affordable housing available by using our taxpayer dollars that are earmarked for education,” said Bryant.

But, Bryant says he feels there’s room for more conversation down the road.

“The next step for us is just to continue having these conversations down here in Little Rock,” said Bryant.

The hearing was called for discussion, but not to take any action. “The 2025 Legislation would look to address the prohibition and/or limitations of using education taxes for use toward public housing,” Bryant said. “If the district chooses to move forward, there may be some attempts to reduce facility funds to the district.”

Bentonville Schools Superintendent Debbie Jones said in a statement: