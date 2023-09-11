LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas lawmakers worked late into the night, Monday to file a bill that would limit the public’s access to certain government records.

A new bill was filed just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday that would amend the state’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Last week, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for a special session to, in part, change FOIA and keep certain records about her travel and security out of public view. The original draft also included a broader “deliberative process” exemption. After a lot of opposition, lawmakers decided to amend the proposal on Monday before introducing it in committee for debate. The bill was filed as SB 9 on Monday night.

SB 9 is scheduled for a committee hearing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.