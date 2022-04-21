FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two lawmakers in Fayetteville are recognized for their work on behalf of law enforcement and victims of crime.

Senator Bart Hester and representative Kendon Underwood were presented with the Advocate of Justice Award.

Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith gave out the awards during the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association Conference.

He says the legislature plays a vital part in the judicial system.

“So, whether it supports our courthouse dog program, more police officers, more prosecutors, funding for those things, those are critically important to make the judicial system work and making sure we’re standing up for victims and fighting for justice in all of those cases,” Smith said.

The Advocate of Justice Award is only given to a few legislators each year for their work during the previous legislative session on criminal justice issues.