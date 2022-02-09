FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Travel nurses have been essential in the fight against COVID-19, but now some prominent Arkansas lawmakers are urging the White House COVID Response Team to investigate travel nurse agencies by signing a bipartisan letter, along with about 200 other lawmakers around the country.

There are mixed feelings between hospitals because the investigation will essentially look into capping wages for travel nurses.

“We appreciate our travel nurses,” said Cheri Soubiron the Chief Nursing Officer for Mercy Fort Smith. “We’re not looking at capping their salary and what they’re bringing in. Our bigger concern is that rates are going up so that the companies that they represent are bringing in higher profit.”

Soubiron said she doesn’t want to limit the amount of money travel nurses make, but it may be tough for the smaller hospitals to recruit these essential workers if those wages keep rising. A job board shows Mercy Fort Smith offering around $120 an hour for travel nurses.

Matt Daniels, a travel nurse at a Northwest Arkansas hospital, is employed through a travel nurse agency.

Daniels said the agencies get a percentage of what the hospitals pay for his services.

Daniels said even with the agencies taking some money off the top of their pay, it is still worth it to have an agency advocate on his behalf for more pay and safer work environments.

“You’re still seeing nurses tripling and quadrupling the salaries from staff positions,” said Daniels. “Is it a little frustrating that these agencies are probably making a lot of profit off of nurses that are needed right now? Yes.”

Soubiron said Mercy Fort Smith currently has 88 travel nurses , which is four times the amount the hospital had pre-covid.

“We’re having to bring in travelers at a higher rate, and it’s decreasing our ability to retain,” said Soubiron. “There can be a certain animosity when you’re a full time coworker and you’re totally invested, and you’re standing next to someone and they’re very aware of what the salary difference is.”

Despite Mercy’s many incentives for nurses to stay within their system, Soubiron said the higher pay for travel nurses compared to core staff has caused many employees to leave Mercy and join the travelers as well. Soubiron said Mercy Fort Smith is in dire need for more nurses.

We did reach out to the four Arkansas lawmakers who signed off on the letter and have not heard back.