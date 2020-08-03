Lawmakers working on stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – The White House and both sides in Congress are working on a compromise economic stimulus bill.

On Friday, pandemic unemployment benefits ran out for nearly 30 million people.

As lawmakers negotiate a long-term solution, Treasury Secretary Steven Mcnunchin says the GOP offered to continue the $600 payments for one more week while lawmakers negotiate a long-term solution, but Democrats, who proposed their bill in the House back in May, argued this isn’t the answer.

Leaders from both parties and White House negotiators will continue discussion Monday to try and break the impasse as the pandemic keeps millions Americans out of work.



