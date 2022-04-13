FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — GreenPal, an Uber-like app that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals is launching this week in Fayetteville, according to a press release.

The Nashville-based business allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals as users can list their lawns with their preferred service date and lawn care needs.

Potential workers will then bid on the properties. Homeowners will be able to select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and prices.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care provider will send a time-stamped photo of the finished product. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Fayetteville find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

GreenPal currently operates in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Jose, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis.

