Lawrence Plaza ice rink opens for winter season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Lawrence Plaza plash pad in Bentonville becomes the Lawrence Plaza ice rink.

From November 20 until January 3, skaters can take to the ice and enjoy some hot chocolate.

The rink is also available to rent out for parties of up to 40 people.

Skating is $3 per session and $2 for skate rentals. Each session is 45 minutes long.

For $50 families can buy a Family Season Pass, good for up to six immediate family members.

Party rentals are $150 for an hour and a half at the rink for up to 40 people.

Below is the operating schedule for the skating rink’s season:

For additional information, visit the City of Bentonville’s website.

