Laws, ordinances remember the life of Breonna Taylor

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Louisville, Kentucky’s metro city council unanimously votes to ban no-knock warrants after police shot and killed an innocent woman.

Last week the council voted to ban the warrant which allows officers to enter a place unannounced.

The ordinance is named “Breonna’s Law” after 26-year-old Breonna Taylor who was shot eight times while she was asleep by Louisville officers after they burst into her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation in March.

A memorial held to remember and celebrate the life of Taylor in Springdale tonight.

The Northwest Arkansas Civil Engagement Society hosted the memorial with a series of speakers and to support all black lives.

