BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A lawsuit filed against the Bentonville School District last year by a couple who claims their child was left on a bus for several hours has been dropped.

Michael and Michella Carpenter filed a lawsuit against the district in October. The couple claims that their son, who at the time was a kindergarten student in the Bentonville School District, was left on a bus for over four hours.

“In the 4-hour period he sat abandoned on the school bus, he alternately called out for his mom and dad and his dog, sweated profusely, cried intermittently, and eventually, there being no facilities on the bus, urinated on himself where he remained in his assigned seat,” the lawsuit said.

However, in a document dated for July 19, the Carpenters filed a motion for voluntary dismissal. The case was officially dismissed by a judge’s order on July 27.

Defendants named in the suit included the school district, superintendent Debbie Jones, school board president Eric White, school board vice president Kelly Carlson, transportation director Jason Salmons, route system specialist Jodi Cunningham, an unnamed administrative employee and several school board members.

The lawsuit was seeking damages “for the physical injuries and pain, suffering and mental anguish he suffered from the negligent acts of the defendants’ failure to exercise the ordinary care that a reasonably careful person would do under similar circumstances under a foreseeable risk of harm to a child in their care, and for putting him, as a result of their actions or inactions, in a dangerous place he would not otherwise have been.”

A legal representative for the couple said that they reached a confidential settlement with the school and that all parties are satisfied with the conclusion.