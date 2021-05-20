Lawsuit challenges new Arkansas voting restrictions

by: ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

Posted:

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two groups are asking an Arkansas judge to strike down several voting restrictions enacted this year that they say are unconstitutional.

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United filed the lawsuit Wednesday challenging the election measures approved by the state’s Republican legislature and governor.

An historic number of voting restrictions has advanced in statehouses across the country this year.

The measures being challenged include a change to the state’s voter ID law that removes the ability for someone without identification to cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
