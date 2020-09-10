Lawsuit filed after June brawl inside Little Rock restaurant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of a Little Rock restaurant after a fight in June.

A video surfaced online in June showing the fight.

Witnesses at Saltgrass Steak House say it all stemmed from an argument over social distancing.

On Thursday, a law group is announcing they are filing a lawsuit against Landry’s, Inc., owner of Saltgrass Steakhouse.

The lawsuit is accusing Landry’s Inc. of negligence and violating civil rights.

A police report obtained from the Little Rock Police Department says an employee with Saltgrass Steak House saw the woman wearing the mask in the video tell two others that they were sitting too close. The employee also says that the same woman was purposely coughing on other customers.

