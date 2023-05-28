CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County parents filed a lawsuit on Friday against the county in regard to the relocation of library books from the children’s section to a separate social section.

The lawsuit states “this matter arises from Crawford County’s unlawful censorship of materials in the county libraries.” It goes on to say that in late last year and at the beginning of 2023, the Crawford County Quroum Court’s actions resulted in “the stigmatization of certain books by placing a prominent color label on them and moving the books to a separate “social section.”

The relocation of the books came after community members raised concerns about the contents of certain books, many of which included LGBTQ+ content.

Rebecka Virden is a parent and one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. She said the book debate has been really hard on the community in Crawford County.

“This is a way to deal with it so that our community can move forward and start to heal,” Virden said. “This issue has torn apart our community.”

Virden said parents like her should have more control over what their children read from the library instead of library leaders deciding.

“It’s my responsibility to say what isn’t appropriate for her and we have policies in our library that says under a certain age, all children have to be accompanied by their parents,” Virden said.

KNWA/FOX24 has reached out to Crawford County’s attorney but has not heard back yet.