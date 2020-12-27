Leaders encouraging Arkansans to consider COVID-19 vaccination

Posted:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As COVID-19 vaccines are distributed to health care workers and long-term care facilities, state and local leaders are pushing for everyone else to get the shots.

For those who have not gotten the shots yet, leaders are encouraging you to start thinking about what you will do when that time comes.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, phase 1B will go o essential workers and 1C will be for those at increased risk of disease or living in congregate settings.

The general public will then receive their shots after this.

But, Governor Asa Hutchinson and local leaders, like Mayor of Rogers, Greg Hines, said there is still a sense of urgency to encourage Arkansans to consider getting this vaccine. They said they are coming up with marketing strategies to motivate people to do so.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
