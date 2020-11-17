League of River Valley voters meet with Mayor McGill

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill joined the League of River Valley voters in a virtual meeting.

The meeting covered all things Fort Smith and the first question in the meeting was the COVID-19 response.

Mayor McGill said safety for the community starts with settings standards for essential employees like those working for the city.

“We make sure that all of our employees understand that our goal is to make sure that if we protect ourselves at City Hall that we can continue to provide essential services at a high level,” McGill said.

The meeting covered other topics like sanitation and sewage issues as well as roads and development.