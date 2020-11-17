League of River Valley voters meet with Mayor McGill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill joined the League of River Valley voters in a virtual meeting.

The meeting covered all things Fort Smith and the first question in the meeting was the COVID-19 response.

Mayor McGill said safety for the community starts with settings standards for essential employees like those working for the city.

“We make sure that all of our employees understand that our goal is to make sure that if we protect ourselves at City Hall that we can continue to provide essential services at a high level,” McGill said.

The meeting covered other topics like sanitation and sewage issues as well as roads and development.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers