FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — LeAnn Rimes is coming to TempleLive in Ft. Smith on May 19.

TempleLive says Rimes is making her stop in Fort Smith during her 25th year of music.

Presale begins on March 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 25 at 10 a.m.