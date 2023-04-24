LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has struck down a ballot question referendum from the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, a group that is hoping to repeal the LEARNS Act.

The Executive Director of CAPES, Steve Grappe, put out a release Monday denouncing the decision.

“We received the Attorney General’s response at 12:58 p.m. today (April 24, 2023), and it is under review. We are disappointed the attorney for the people of Arkansas took 14 calendar days to give us a response,” the release said.

CAPES says that despite the rejection, it is not giving up, and plans to hold rallies across the state on April 27.

“Join hundreds of your fellow Natural State citizens who have already volunteered to help defeat this very harmful legislation,” the release said.

An official opinion from Griffin shows that the ballot referendum was denied because of insufficient, inaccurate and missing summaries, as well as confusing language.

“Your popular name and ballot title suffer from the same problem: the impact of a vote for

or against the measure is unclear to the voter,” the attorney general said.