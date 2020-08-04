Leave contact info after getting tested for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When you get tested for COVID-19, make sure you leave contact info.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero said Department of Health labs need this to be able to follow up with you on your results.

He said the ADH has been looking into what’s taking so long for people to find out if they’re positive and he claims lack of this info is to blame.

“I want to stress that it’s very important that you give that telephone number to us we understand there is concern about giving that information out to be scammed by somebody, but we are only using it for ourselves and the CDC,” Romero said.

In the last 24 hours, Gov. Hutchinson noted ADH health labs conducted the largest amount of COVID tests in a single day since we saw our first case in March.