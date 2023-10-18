LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Democrat State Sen. Greg Leding of Fayetteville says the audit on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ purchase of a $19,000 lectern is being done by independent auditors.

The state senate minority leader said the Arkansas Legislative Audit is conducting the review.

The organization is made up of professional accountants independent of lawmakers and the governor’s office.

Leding says the process is expected to take several months. He also says until the audit is released, people will continue to ask questions.

“I think until auditors complete the report and we get some clear answers about the lectern purchase, the story is not going away. Our governor did get rather irate yesterday at a press conference when a reporter rightfully asked her why she wasn’t using the $20,000 lectern. The governor was kind of frustrated by that, but until we get some clear answers. I think it’s right for people to want to know,” Leding said.

Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr. of Texarkana originally requested the audit.

The Arkansas legislative audit is also looking into information affected by the recent Freedom of Information Act changes at the September special session.