LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Le Flore County man was sentenced to twenty years in federal prison with ten years suspended after pleading guilty to a felony charge of procuring obscene material.

Stephen Newman, 36, entered the plea in Le Flore County District Court on November 22, according to court documents. He had been the subject of an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Newman was arrested by the McAlester Police Department on November 20, 2020. The OSBI received a tip and Newman was in custody three hours after an appeal to the public for assistance in locating him.

Newman was having online chats with a minor child in Idaho. A search of Newman’s electronic devices found more than 50 pieces of evidence, including photographs and videos of child pornography and child sexual abuse.

Newman will be required to register as a sex offender. If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.