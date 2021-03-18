Legislation protecting Arkansas renters gaining momentum at the Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas family is hopeful that a proposed bill aiming to protect the rights of tenants will become law, after they say their family member died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

HB1563 aims to amend the Arkansas Residential Landlord-Tenant Act of 2007, to create a civil eviction process, and to require minimum habitability standards for tenants of residential real property.

Some families in Arkansas say this bill could save lives across the state.

“He’s 34 years old. He’s not supposed to be dead,” said Kimberly Jackson.

On February 17, 2021, Jackson says her brother, Alec Lisko, was found dead in his apartment at 218 W. 13th St. in Little Rock and that his death was preventable.

“Gone way too soon,” said Jackson. “If a carbon monoxide detector had been in place in his apartment, my brother would not be dead.”

Jackson says Lisko complained about having headaches for months, however it wasn’t until after his death, they realized his apartment did not have a carbon monoxide detector.

Lisko’s landlord with Olsen Apartments LLC, tells us there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the apartment complex prior to Lisko’s death. She says all units are now equipped with an alarm.

“A $20 carbon monoxide detector could have saved his life. It’s senseless,” said Jackson.

A portion of HB1563 would require minimum habitability standards for tenants in Arkansas; such as, including having hot and cold running water, working smoke alarms, and carbon monoxide detectors.

However, some think the bill is unfair to landlords.

“The vast majority of landlords that do take care of business, this will make their operations more expensive,” said “William Jones, President of the Landlord’s Association of Arkansas.

Jones says he worries the bill would allow tenants to retaliate against landlords.

“At one point does the landlord’s liability end and what’s the most reasonable way to prove and protect that position,” questioned Jones.

Still, Jackson says she hopes what happened to her brother will serve as a wake-up call for state lawmakers.

“I hope that I can save someone else’s brother. I hope that this doesn’t happen to someone else’s son,” Jackson said.

HB1563 will be presented in the full house on Thursday.

To read the entire bill, click HERE.