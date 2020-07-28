Legislative Council approves $7 million for contact tracing, testing in Marshallese & Latinx communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Legislative Council on Tuesday approved $7 million for contact tracing and other COVID-19 response efforts within the Marshallese and Latinx communities in Northwest Arkansas.

The funds break down as follows:

  • Contact tracing and navigation staff – $2,955,000
  • Enhanced Case Management and Supported Quarantine – $1,455,000
  • Operations – $90,000
  • Testing Uninsured Special Populations Including Serial testing and Community-based Testing – $2,500,00

Last Friday, the council declined to suspend its rules to consider the Department of Health’s request for $7 million more in spending authority to provide federal coronavirus relief funds to the Northwest Arkansas Council’s Health Care Transformation Division. 

In a separate move on Tuesday, the council also passed $16 million dollars for the Arkansas Department of Health for contract tracing. 

