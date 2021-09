BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Less students are enrolling at the Northwest Arkansas Community College.

NWACC says it saw a 7% decrease in college-credit students compared to this time last year.

The school says while these numbers are preliminary, it still shows the ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic.

NWACC says the number of students going to classes at its new campus in Washington County nearly doubled since last fall.