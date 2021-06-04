Less than 0.08% of vaccinated Arkansans tested positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, of the more than 915,000 people who are fully immunized in the state, 771 have tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s less than 0.08% of people who have been vaccinated.

This makes up 0.05% of the state’s overall cases, since the vaccine became available in mid- December.

The ADH classifies these as “breakthrough cases”.

Approximately 40% are in those 65 years and older, and about 20% are in nursing home residents.

These populations may not generate the same immunological response as they do in those who are younger.

