Let Joint Forces K9 train your dog while you are on vacation this summer!

Joint Forces K9 offers Boarding and a variety of different training options ranging from pet basic and advanced obedience, Specific odor detection, Personal protection training, Service dog training, Competition training/trial prep and so much more!

Joint Forces K9 offers boarding for any canine of any size or temperament. There is no breed restriction at the facility. Pets are kept in a climate controlled kennel. At Joint Forces K9 we strive to give your pet the best experience it can have while boarding with us.

Pricing

The price for boarding is a flat fee of $35 per night no matter the size, age, or breed of your dog! We do allow unaltered dogs at our facility.

You can rest assured that the feeding schedule that you have at home will be maintained. Each dog has privacy and their own space. We have outdoor areas for them to run free and have fun! Each dog will have daily interactions with the kennel staff, and we can even administer medications.

All new clients and all clients during holiday periods will require a deposit to hold your reservation.

Obedience Training

We offer everything from basic obedience to competition obedience. If you’re looking at AKC, Conformation, IPO, PSA, Ring sports or any other competition style obedience we can accommodate your needs! Competition training is very precise obedience with a flashy heel, quick and crisp movements. We will not only train your dog how to compete but, we will train you how to handle your dog during a competition to help you retain the most amount of points! Let us know what your goals are and what you would like to compete in and we can evaluate your personal dog or help you select a dog that will be everything you need for the sport you are wishing to compete in.

Personal Protection Dog Training

Savior, Guardian, protector, family member. These are things that we call our personal protection dogs. When looking for that perfect dog to have fun with your family and friends but be ready to stand in front of you and protect you with their life takes time and patience. Matching the right dog to the right family is imperative in having everything you are looking for. Whether you are active and outdoors to homebody and relaxing we can help accommodate your needs. Personal protection dogs are used as a non-lethal weapon to help keep you and your family safe if the situation may arise. There is a lot of time spent working with these dogs to make sure they are of sound mind and have what it takes to be a personal protection dog and most importantly a part of your family.

Group Training Classes

In our group dog training classes, we offer a few different levels that are bound to fit every owner’s needs. You can work with your dog with a group of others with the same goals for their dogs. You will get one-on-one attention in class and both you and your dog will go home each with a new skill and a better bond!

Scent Detection

Scent detection or Detection Dogs are some of the most sought after dogs in our country for many purposes. Most everyone knows about Narcotics or “Drug” dogs being a part of our law enforcement agencies but, there are many other uses for a scent detection dog. At Joint Forces K9 we don’t limit ourselves to just one type of scent detection dog, we teach a wide variety of scent work. Among the most popular are going to be Narcotics, Explosives and Bed Bug detection dogs. We also can teach dogs to find electronics, mold, currency, nuts (for those who have a nut allergy), guns and ammunition, deer sheds and SO MUCH more.

Do you have a dog that you want to do any of these tasks? Bring your dog down for a free evaluation and we can discuss what training plans will fit for both you and your dog!

Not every dog is going to be able to perform things that you would like them to do. Joint Forces K9 can help you find everything from a brand new puppy that you can shape and mold into what you are wanting, or a fully trained dog.

For training questions, pricing or setting up a free evaluation please contact us either by phone (479) 802-0775, Email Info@JointForcesK9.com.