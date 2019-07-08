Level 3 sex offender arrested at Prairie Grove aquatic park

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Prairie Grove man was arrested on Friday night and faces a charge of being a registered sex offender at a park or playground.

According to an incident report from Prairie Grove, Michael Grant, 40, is a registered sex offender and assessed as a level three offender.

Grant was at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park waiting for the city fireworks show. There were approximately 900 people at the water park according to the incident report.

Grant was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

During the transport, Grant asked if he could go to Disneyland. The officer advised Grant that the statute mentioned the park being owned by a local government.

Grant stated at the jail that, “he knew better and was just trying to do something nice for his kids.”

Grant will appear at Washington County Circuit Court on July 31.