FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series has been postponed until next year.

64.6 Downtown, the non-profit that hosts the music series, said what was originally scheduled for July through September of this year will resume in 2021.

64.6 said “We look forward to a re-imagined experience summer 2021 with the Levitt AMP Fort Smith music series that supports the Levitt Foundation’s mission of building community through music.”