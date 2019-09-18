Lew Thompson & Sons Trucking looks to expand

Huntsville based Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, Inc. is looking to expand their team of regional drivers.

“Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, Inc. offers both regional and local professional class-A driver positions ranging from agricultural related transportation to refrigerated. We are a family-owned company that has been in business since the mid-1980s. We have expanded tremendously in the last several years and have been able to broaden our hiring areas as well as benefit packages.” – Chasity Reeves, Human Resources Manager.

Fresh season begins in October, which increases earning potential for all LT drivers.

Benefits package includes:

Medical insurance (Provider is United Healthcare and company pays $200.00/month)

Dental, vision, life insurance

Disability, accident, cancer insurance

Paid vacation

401(k) with company matching

Lew Thompson & Sons Trucking offers Tanker, Reefer and Live Haul positions

Lew Thompson & Sons offer local positions based out of Springdale, Huntsville, Harrison and Ozark, AR.

Assigned trucks, no slip seating (2017 model and newer Peterbilts automatics and standards, governed at 72MPH, no idling restrictions)

Weekly pay with direct deposit available

Yearly bonus

Many other bonus plans available (talk to a recruiter)

Daily home time

Day and night shift options available

Agricultural related and reefer positions available We offer regional positions on our reefer division.

Multiple hiring areas (please see map on our website, or speak to recruiter)

24/7 dispatch and on-call service

Dedicated, knowledgeable driver manager

Steady, dedicated freight

Running lanes primarily in the southeast (AR, TX, MO, GA, FL, NC, TN, OK, IL, WY, CO)

Equipped with Omnitracs and Lytx Drivecam

Riders and pets allowed at no additional fee

Home time every other weekend for most regional positions (speak with recruiter for more information)

Requirements