FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An LGBTQ+ back-to-school festival is canceled due to safety concerns.

The Equality Crew planned to host the event on August 7 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

In a statement, The Equality Crew says the library received several violent and threatening comments about the festival, potentially putting attendees at risk.

“We are very disappointed, sad, and upset that this vital event could not safely take place,” a portion of The Equality Crew statement says. “We continue to move forward with regular monthly programming including events for LGBTQ+ youth in a safe and inclusive manner.”

The library declined to comment.