FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several LGBTQ+ groups will be protesting outside the Walton Arts Center on May 20.

Arkansans for Social Justice is planning the protest. It’s in reaction to the Walton Arts Center’s decision to no longer host drag performances when minors are present.

Leaders with the center said they made this decision due to safety concerns. The protest begins 6 p.m.