Library confident books will survive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As technology advances, many books now have a digital counterpart.

There are 50,000 electronic books (eBooks) people can check out at the Fayetteville Public Library (FPL).

The library started offering eBooks around 10 years ago, and there was a big concern eBooks would wipe out print books, according to (Fayetteville) Library Services Director Willow Fitzgibbon.

She said the Fayetteville Public Library has about a million psychical (book) checkouts every year.

“The trends that we are seeing and the publishing trends that we are seeing, print has a place long term,” she said.

The Fayetteville Public Library does hope to grow its digital book collection once the building’s expansion is complete.





