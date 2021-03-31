Library expansion on ballot for special election in Bentonville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election is coming up in Bentonville and one of the measures on the ballot is its library expansion.

The expansion will primarily focus on the children’s department.

The library hopes to have more space for story time, crafts and children’s collections.

Hadi Dudley, director of the Bentonville Public Library, says the expansion is crucial due to the rise of usage within its facility. “We really see folks come to just enjoy being in the facility together with others, collaborating in community meetings. So really just being that destination place has been a real focus for the library over the years,” Dudley said.

Renovations will also occur in the teenage sections, as well as the construction of a new activity room for all ages.

The Bentonville special election is scheduled for April 13.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers