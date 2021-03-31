Library expansion on ballot for special election in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election is coming up in Bentonville and one of the measures on the ballot is its library expansion.

The expansion will primarily focus on the children’s department.

The library hopes to have more space for story time, crafts and children’s collections.

Hadi Dudley, director of the Bentonville Public Library, says the expansion is crucial due to the rise of usage within its facility. “We really see folks come to just enjoy being in the facility together with others, collaborating in community meetings. So really just being that destination place has been a real focus for the library over the years,” Dudley said.

Renovations will also occur in the teenage sections, as well as the construction of a new activity room for all ages.

The Bentonville special election is scheduled for April 13.