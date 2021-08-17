Lieutenant governor candidates campaign in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Candidates for Arkansas’ lieutenant governor campaign in Benton County.

Benton County Republican Women welcomed Dr. Greg Bledsoe and Doyle Webb to Northwest Arkansas on August 17.

The organization’s president Dianna Lankford says hosting these events gives each candidate an opportunity to share their views and inform the voters.

“We’re just excited to have them here and hear what they have to say and hopefully that will help everyone to make the correct judgment on who to vote for,” Lankford said.

Bledsoe and Webb are 2 of 4 republicans running for Arkansas lieutenant governor.

State senator Jason Rapert and Judge Joseph Wood will also be on the ballot.

They’ll visit with the Benton County Republican Women next month.

